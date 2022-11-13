Create
NOR-W vs SWE-W
Ayesha Hasan
Ramya Immadi
Misbah Ifzaal
Farial Safdar
Pooja Kumari-l
Hina Hussain
Farima Safi
Bijeyata Kumari
Mirab Razwan
Ananya Rautela
Mahnoor Akram
Saira Ifzal
Lopa Mudra
Signe Lundell
Kanchan Rana
Abhilasha Singh
Eman Asim
Meghana Alugunoolla
Rashmi Samashekar
Sienna Linden
Anya Vaidya
Gunjan Shukla
Surya Ravuri
Imali Jayasooriya
Sophie Elmsjoo
Elsa Thelander
Match Details
Match
Match 9
Womens T20I Pentangular Series
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
13 Nov, 06:30 PM IST
Venue
Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Almeria
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Pooja Kumari-1
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Meghna Alugunoolla
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 4
BOWL: 3
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Pooja Kumari-1
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Farial Safdar
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 4
BOWL: 3
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Eman Asim

SWE-W . BAT

12 Runs

1 Match

2.Imali Jayasooriya

SWE-W . BOWL

11 Runs

1 Match

3.Ramya Immadi

NOR-W . BAT

10 Runs

2 Matches

4.Meghana Alugunoolla

SWE-W . BAT

10 Runs

1 Match

5.Kanchan Rana

SWE-W . BAT

7 Runs

1 Match

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Norway Women

L

L

W

-

-

Sweden Women

L

D

W

W

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 13 Nov 2022, 06:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.