Match 12
NSCA T10 League 2022
Date & Time
26 Nov, 12:30 PM IST
Venue
Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground, Mantin
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Vishvaruben Kumar
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup
WK: 1
BAT: 4
AR: 3
BOWL: 3
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan
WK: 2
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 3
1.Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin

NCO . BOWL

42 Runs

2 Matches

2.Muhammad Imran Bin Mohd Haris

NCO . WK

25 Runs

3 Matches

3.Vishvaruben Kumar

NCO . BAT

20 Runs

3 Matches

4.Muhammad Faizal Abu Hassan

NCO . BAT

20 Runs

4 Matches

5.Azman Ahmad Tajri

NCO . BAT

20 Runs

2 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
NS Colts

L

L

L

-

-

Presstij

L

L

-

-

-

