NS Colts
Selangor Cricket Association XI
1.Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin
NCO . WK
23 Runs
3 Matches
2.Usman Hashmi
SCA . WK
22 Runs
1 Match
3.Vishvaruben Kumar
NCO . BAT
20 Runs
3 Matches
4.Muhammad Faizal Abu Hassan
NCO . BAT
19 Runs
3 Matches
5.Daniyal Hashmi
SCA . BAT
19 Runs
1 Match
1.Daniyal Hashmi
SCA . BAT
271.43
2 Matches
2.Devin Harendra Sehar
SCA . BAT
233.33
2 Matches
3.Usman Hashmi
SCA . WK
183.33
2 Matches
4.Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin
NCO . WK
122.22
2 Matches
5.Muhammad Faizal Abu Hassan
NCO . BAT
100.00
2 Matches
1.Vishvaruben Kumar
NCO . BAT
2 Wkts
2 Matches
2.Muhammad Irfan Ashri
SCA . BOWL
2 Wkts
1 Match
3.Mohd Fuad Johari
NCO . BOWL
1 Wkt
2 Matches
4.Devin Harendra Sehar
SCA . BAT
1 Wkt
1 Match
1.Vishvaruben Kumar
NCO . BAT
5.50
2 Matches
2.Mohd Fuad Johari
NCO . BOWL
6.00
2 Matches
3.Devin Harendra Sehar
SCA . BAT
6.00
1 Match
L
-
-
-
-
W
-
-
-
-
L
-
-
-
-
W
-
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
