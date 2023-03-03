Create
Mater Dei
23/3 (3)
Current Run Rate: 7.67
MTD won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Michael Nazir *
3
6
0
0
50
Edward Thomas
0
1
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (2)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Pieter Lourens *
0.4
0
1
2
1.5
 
2.4 Pieter Lourens to Michael Nazir, OUT! Full outside off, heaved off a thick inside-edge and a low diving catch at short mid-wicket to his left
2.3 Pieter Lourens to Edward Thomas, full outside off, lofted off a thick outside-edge and down to third man
2.2 Pieter Lourens to Azeem Sathi, OUT! Sensational stumping. Sathi is nutmegged as he heaves and misses, the keeper has made the collection down leg from there and whips the bails off in a flash, catching Sathi stunned
2.1 Pieter Lourens to Michael Nazir, full outside off, driven to mid-off
2
overs
21 /1 score
W
0
1
1
0
1
runs
cricket bat icon Azeem Sathi
8 (4)
cricket bat icon Michael Nazir *
2 (4)
cricket ball icon Heinrich Gericke
1 /3
1.6 Heinrich Gericke to Michael Nazir, good length outside off, dabbed to third man
1.5 Heinrich Gericke to Michael Nazir, full outside off, a play and a miss
1.4 Heinrich Gericke to Azeem Sathi, fullish outside off, pushed in front of point
1.3 Heinrich Gericke to Michael Nazir, good length on off, tapped to the point region
1.2 Heinrich Gericke to Michael Nazir, good length on the stumps, defended
1.1 Heinrich Gericke to Shrijay Patel, OUT! Gone. A wild swing to a length ball and the stumps are down
1
overs
18 /0 score
0
1
1nb
4
4
1w
1
6
runs
cricket bat icon Azeem Sathi *
7 (3)
cricket bat icon Shrijay Patel
9 (4)
cricket ball icon David Marks
0 /18
0.6 David Marks to Azeem Sathi, SIX! Full outside off, lofted all the way for a biggie
0.5 David Marks to Shrijay Patel, back of a length outside off, dabbed to backward point
0.5 David Marks to Shrijay Patel, WIDE! Down leg
0.4 David Marks to Shrijay Patel, FOUR! Full on the stumps, smashed straight down the ground for four
0.3 David Marks to Shrijay Patel, FOUR! Full and wide outside off, lofted over cover with a bit of swagger
0.3 David Marks to Shrijay Patel, NO-BALL! High full-toss and a no-ball
0.2 David Marks to Azeem Sathi, full on the stumps, driven to mid-off for one
0.1 David Marks to Azeem Sathi, full and swinging in, driven to mid-on