Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
Overseas CC
Mater Dei
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Heinrich Gericke
OVR
. ALL
122
Runs
4 Matches
2.Kivian Johnson
OVR
. BAT
110
Runs
6 Matches
3.Azeem Sathi
MTD
. BAT
109
Runs
4.Shrijay Patel
MTD
. WK
93
Runs
5.Pieter Lourens
38
Runs
203.33
2.Azeem Sathi
175.81
3.David Marks
150.00
4.Kivian Johnson
135.80
135.71
1.Michael Nazir
MTD
. ALL
6
Wkts
2.Pieter Lourens
5
Wkts
4.Edward Thomas
4
Wkts
5 Matches
5.Heinrich Gericke
3
Wkts
1.Kivian Johnson
5.00
2.Heinrich Gericke
3.Muhammad Zubbair
5.50
2 Matches
4.Julian Erasmus
6.67
8.50
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
23/3 (3)
st Clyde Palmer b Pieter Lourens
b Heinrich Gericke
c Michael Hart b Pieter Lourens
Not out
(3 Ov, RR: 7.67)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.