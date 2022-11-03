Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Overseas CC
Mater Dei
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
OVR . ALL
122 Runs
4 Matches
OVR . BAT
110 Runs
6 Matches
MTD . BAT
109 Runs
6 Matches
MTD . WK
93 Runs
6 Matches
OVR . WK
37 Runs
4 Matches
OVR . ALL
203.33
4 Matches
MTD . BAT
175.81
6 Matches
OVR . ALL
150.00
6 Matches
OVR . BAT
135.80
6 Matches
OVR . BAT
133.33
5 Matches
MTD . ALL
6 Wkts
6 Matches
OVR . ALL
5 Wkts
6 Matches
MTD . BAT
4 Wkts
5 Matches
OVR . ALL
3 Wkts
4 Matches
MTD . BOWL
3 Wkts
5 Matches
OVR . BAT
5.00
6 Matches
OVR . ALL
5.00
4 Matches
MTD . ALL
5.50
2 Matches
OVR . ALL
8.50
6 Matches
MTD . BAT
8.80
5 Matches
W
L
W
L
L
W
L
L
L
L
W
L
W
L
L
W
L
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Overseas CC
Mater Dei
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.