Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat
Bat
Pacific Group
11 Ace
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat
Bat
EAC . BAT
171 Runs
3 Matches
EAC . BAT
86 Runs
3 Matches
3.Abhay Jotin
PAG . BAT
59 Runs
1 Match
EAC . WK
55 Runs
3 Matches
5.Khalid Shah
EAC . BAT
42 Runs
3 Matches
EAC . ALL
230.00
2 Matches
EAC . BAT
172.73
3 Matches
3.Abhay Jotin
PAG . BAT
151.28
1 Match
4.Khalid Shah
EAC . BAT
140.00
3 Matches
EAC . BAT
128.36
3 Matches
EAC . BOWL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
PAG . WK
3 Wkts
1 Match
EAC . BOWL
2 Wkts
1 Match
EAC . ALL
2 Wkts
2 Matches
EAC . BAT
2 Wkts
2 Matches
PAG . WK
3.75
1 Match
EAC . ALL
5.35
2 Matches
EAC . BOWL
7.67
1 Match
4.KK Jiyas
EAC . BOWL
8.91
3 Matches
EAC . BOWL
9.82
3 Matches
W
W
L
-
-
L
L
L
-
-
W
W
L
-
-
L
L
L
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
5/0 (1)
Not out
Not out
(1 Ov, RR: 5)
Bat
Bat
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.