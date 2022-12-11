0.4 Salman Saleem-I to Hamdan Tahir, 1 run

Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat
Bowl
Bowl
Pacific Group
Karwan CC
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat
Bowl
Bowl
KCC . WK
333 Runs
7 Matches
KCC . WK
183 Runs
5 Matches
KCC . ALL
152 Runs
6 Matches
PAG . BAT
148 Runs
7 Matches
PAG . BAT
133 Runs
3 Matches
KCC . ALL
318.18
4 Matches
PAG . ALL
200.00
4 Matches
PAG . BOWL
188.24
4 Matches
KCC . ALL
183.13
6 Matches
PAG . BAT
182.72
7 Matches
PAG . BOWL
6 Wkts
4 Matches
PAG . ALL
6 Wkts
4 Matches
KCC . ALL
6 Wkts
5 Matches
4.Mudassir Ghulam
PAG . BOWL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
KCC . BOWL
5 Wkts
7 Matches
KCC . ALL
3.67
4 Matches
PAG . ALL
4.59
2 Matches
3.Salman Saleem-I
KCC . BOWL
5.00
6 Matches
PAG . BOWL
5.54
4 Matches
PAG . BOWL
6.30
4 Matches
W
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
W
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
3/0 (0.5)
Not out
Not out
(0.5 Ov, RR: 3.6)
Bat
Bowl
Bowl
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.