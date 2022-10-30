Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Netherlands
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
NED won the toss and elected to bat
 
These two sides have met each other only once in a T20I. It was back in 2009 at Lord's and Pakistan had a handsome victory of 82 runs in that game.
Both the teams walk out to the ground for their respective country's national anthems!
Babar Azam: We would've liked to bat first too, but the toss is not in our hands. There is a little bit of grass on the pitch and it should aid our bowlers. In T20 cricket, we need good starts and while our middle order has done well in the recent past, the openers (me and Rizwan) need to step up. We have one change- Haider Ali misses out, Fakhar Zaman replaces him
Scott Edwards: We are going to bat first. The ball comes onto the bat well here from whatever we have seen and the boundaries are also somewhat in the batter's favour. We have three changes in place- Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover, Roelof van der Merwe come back into the side. 
Three changes for the Netherlands. Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover, Roelof van der Merwe come back into the side.
So, Pakistan have left out Haider Ali. A lot of ex-cricketers and fans weren't happy with his selection. Fakhar Zaman is back in the XI.
Team News!

Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C)(WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah
Toss: Netherlands won the toss and have opted to bat first!
It's time for the toss here!
First game of the triple header between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe is heading into a thrilling finish at the Gabba, catch all the live action right here!
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of match number 17 in Group 2 of T20 World Cup 2022 here in Perth as Pakistan go head to head against Netherlands. Simply put, Pakistan has to win all of their games from here on, the rest will depend on how the other games pan out and Netherlands with two losses too are in a similar situation but can Pakistan come back into the tournament with a win here?. This is me, Pradeep and I'll shortly be joined by my dear friend and co-commentator Bala as we take you through everything transpires. While we build up to the game, have a look at the preview and the fantasy tips below! 👇
Need a bit of help with your fantasy teams? Cannot decide which player to bench and which player to include for the contest? Fret not, scroll down a little, read the fantasy article compiled by your Sportskeeda's very own reliable team and get going!
Unpredictable is a word often associated with the Pakistan Cricket Team over the years. Fast forward to 2022, and the case remains the same. Watching this Pakistan side in this tournament isn't an experience for the faint-hearted, but as neutrals, one certainly won't complain. After suffering a gut-wrenching loss against India, the Men in Green collapsed against the Chevrons and now find themselves without a win in this tournament.

If history is anything to go by, Pakistan are like the wounded tiger who is at its most dangerous when its back is against the wall. For that though, their two wounded tigers at the top of the order will need to find their groove quickly. Both Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are struggling for runs at the top of the order and are yet to bat beyond the Powerplay this season. Considering how crucial they are to the team's template of success, the two need to start churning out performances soon, beginning with the game against the Dutch.

The struggles at the top have only added more pressure on the middle order that was already under the microscope before the start of the tournament. Shan Masood and Iktikhar Ahmed have done decently to keep fighting but the batting order is yet to click as a unit. Mohammad Nawaz nearly completed his redemption arc in the previous game but couldn't help Pakistan over the line against Zimbabwe, while the form of Haider Ali could also mean a change in the middle order.

Bowling-wise, Pakistan's bowling attack hasn't done much wrong throughout the tournament. Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have been the standout in that regard with Mohammad Wasim Jr. also hitting the ground running in his first game. The only concern, though, would be Shaheen Afridi still remaining wicketless in this tournament. For a bowler of his class and quality, one would expect that to change sooner rather than later. Pakistan did opt to play the extra bowler against Zimbabwe and might be tempted to stick to that combination against the Dutch on Sunday.

Talking about the Dutch, they have been a side rising through the ranks. Qualifying into the Super 12s was a huge boost for the players who are eager to prove they are not here to just make up the numbers. They had the chance to do just that against Bangladesh but fell well short before being brushed aside by India, leaving them stranded in last place for now.

Except for their memorable chase against Namibia, the Dutch batting unit is somewhat going through the same issues as Pakistan. A middle order that has lacked the explosive firepower means that the top order needs to do the bulk of the scoring. Max O'Dowd has been at the thick of it with his presence in the middle but the same can't be said for his opening partner Vikramjit Singh. 

Bas de Leede has been the swiss army knife in the side, putting his hand up in both departments to do a job for his side. The bowlers have held their own with Paul van Meekeren hustling the batters with enough support from Fred Klaassen. Tim Pringle is working his magic with some left-arm spin but the inclusion of Shariz Ahmed is a curious one, considering he has only bowled four overs in two matches thus far. Stephan Myburgh or Teja Nidamanuru could feature if the leg-spinner does sit this one out.

These two sides have seen enough of each other in recent times, playing a three-match ODI series. The Dutch fought admirably in that series and even came close to getting on the right side of the result a couple of times. There's a lot more at stake in this contest though. A loss for either side will mean the end of their T20 World Cup journey Down Under. With so much to play for, of course, the nerves might have to play a part as well. The good news, though, is that rain might not do the same, which sets things up nicely. Should be quite the Super Sunday then, eh? 