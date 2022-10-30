Stadium
Perth Stadium, Perth
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1
Shan Masood(14 T20I-316 runs) is the man in crisis for Pakistan.He is the top-scorer for the Pakistan team in the tournament with 96 runs at a strike rate of 120, and the highest score of 52*.
2
Both Pakistan openers B Azam,M Rizwan are enduring a slump in form,but they are expected to produce a fighting performance against Netherlands.
3
Mohammad Wasim(21 T20I-30 wickets) scalped four wickets in his last outing and can be useful with the bat in the lower order as well.He will be leading the pace attack for Pakistan.
4
Pakistan allrounders M Nawaz,S Khan will act like a back-bone for Pakistan Batting in middle-order and also could be handy with the ball in middle overs.
5
Hot Picks :B Azam,S Masood,B de Leede
Risky Picks:M Rizwan,H Rauf,T Pringle
Stay away :K Shah
Grand League Captaincy Picks:N Shah,H Rauf,M Nawaz
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)