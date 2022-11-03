Stadium
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
Shadab Khan is in top notch form in this current series. He is been performing brilliant in terms of both batting as well as bowling. He has 26 runs in 3 inns and have picked 6 wickets.
Quinton de Kock is the best batting option for your fantasy team, he has scored 111 runs so far in this series and he can add extra fantasy points from his wicket keeping skills as well.
Anrich Nortje(6W) and Mohammad Wasim(6W) are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other Pakistan won the game by 3 Wickets.
Hot Picks: Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Shadab Khan, Rilee Rossouw
Risky Picks: Babar Azam, Temba Bavuma, Mohammad Nawaz
Stay aways: Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed
GL Picks: Babar Azam, Rilee Rossouw, Kagiso Rabada
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)