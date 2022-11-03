Create
Pakistan
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
PAK won the toss and elected to bat
 
Alrighty! A body blow to the Proteas with David Miller injured and rested as part of a precautionary move. Heinrich Klaasen takes his place and if the pitch does turn, his prowess against spin will come in handy. Tabraiz Shamsi is also back with Keshav Maharaj making way.

Pakistan have opted to put runs on the board and Mohammad Haris is in straightaway for the injured Fakhar Zaman.
Babar Azam (Pakistan Captain): We're going to bat first. We want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. The wicket looks decent and maybe in the second innings, it might help the spinners. We want to give our 100 per cent in this match and try to win it. The boys are feeling confident. One change - unfortunately Fakhar is out, Mohammad Haris is in.

Temba Bavuma (South Africa Captain): I would have batted first as well. It does look a bit dry. A little shade of green but we would have wanted to bat. Runs on the board is always an advantage but we have to do well now. We've played well so far. Looking to restrict them to a good total and try and chase it down. (On his form) The form is not there but I have a great bunch of guys who keep giving confidence. I'm still positive and I still belief I will put things right. Two changes - one forced change as David Miller is out with an injury. It's precautionary; Klaasen comes in and Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Keshav Maharaj.
Playing XIs!

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Toss Update!

Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first!
Pitch Report!

The pitch that was used for the New Zealand-Sri Lanka game is going to be in operation today, meaning that there is a shorter boundary to one side as well (60m to be precise). Dale Steyn says it is a good-looking wicket.  That strip looked flat but only Glenn Phillips passed his test with flying colours the other day. There was a hint of turn too - something you expect from an SCG pitch and that could prompt South Africa to bring Tabraiz Shamsi back into the fold
Pakistan finally got off the mark with a thumping victory over the Netherlands. Two agonizingly close defeats to India and Zimbabwe prior to that though have thrown their campaign up in the air and they are now at a stage where they cannot afford to put a foot wrong. A win today and they keep their hopes alive. A loss, and that is that for them in this T20 World Cup. They've also been dealt with a big blow in the form of Fakhar Zaman's injury with Mohammad Haris named his replacement. That said, you'd think a lot will come down to that duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, with the former having to flip his fortunes around big time.

As for South Africa, they've got most things right this tournament. A problem, if anything, lies at the top with their own skipper, Temba Bavuma, unable to buy a run at this point. That is an area they will be desperate to address, even as the middle-order has looked in fine fettle. Their bowlers, much like the ones in the Pakistani ranks, have breathed fire thus far. A lot of similarities and difference between the two sides and that shapes things up for what could be a cracking contest ahead of us.
First up as always, the weather. It's absolutely fine and sunny in Sydney with the players going through their warmup drills.
It's another blockbuster tussle lined up at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan's fate hangs by a thread and a loss will eliminate them today. South Africa, the only unbeaten team in the competition thus far, can become the first team to secure a semifinal spot with a win today. Which way will this contest head? Hello and a warm welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of this mouth-watering Super 12 clash in Group 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Taking you through all the action will be the duo of Shashwat Kumar and Sooryanarayanan Sesha - get yourselves started with the preview below!👇
On Wednesday, Pakistan would have been watching India’s game intently, hoping that Bangladesh would do them a favour and defeat the Men In Blue. Nothing of that sort happened, though, meaning that Pakistan have to now rely on Zimbabwe to do them a favour. Oh, and among all of that, Pakistan have to win the two games that remain – the first of which is a clutch clash against South Africa at the SCG.

The Proteas, unlike Pakistan, have already defeated India at this tournament. They are also the only unbeaten side left in the competition, lending weight to the notion of them being favourites. Their batting huffed and puffed against India but got the job done. South Africa, however, will have fond memories of playing at this venue, where they plundered a 200-plus total against Bangladesh not too long ago.

On that afternoon, Rilee Rossouw strengthened an already burgeoning reputation. He was dismissed for a duck by Arshdeep Singh on Sunday but remains one of the most belligerent top-order batters at the T20 World Cup. Quinton de Kock, too, barring the blip against India, has been in excellent form. Aiden Markram and David Miller, meanwhile, have held the middle order together and have either ensured South Africa’s momentum has not dropped or have single-handedly masterminded wins.

There are a couple of worries, namely the form of captain Temba Bavuma and youngster Tristan Stubbs. But with South Africa seemingly intent on trusting the pair, they have an opportunity to repay their faith and prove to them that the trust shown was the right move all along.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have a few more batting concerns. Babar Azam has not been able to buy a run. Mohammad Rizwan has scored a few more, although his scoring rate has left a lot to be desired. Fakhar Zaman has also aggravated his knee injury, meaning that the burden could fall on Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood – two batters who have not really set the world ablaze themselves.

Pakistan would be hoping that their bowlers can do the bulk of the heavy lifting. Shaheen Shah Afridi has not been as menacing as he was a year ago. But he did show signs of a mini-resurgence against the Netherlands. Haris Rauf can crank it up and could be a real handful on a true SCG pitch, with Naseem Shah’s new-ball ability and hostility adding another dimension. Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Shadab Khan have also chipped away constantly, giving their bowling unit a formidable look.

The key, thus, could be how Pakistan’s bowlers fare against a strong and powerful Proteas batting unit. On the flip side, because these two departments effectively cancel each other out, the game could be decided by how Pakistan’s under-fire batting lineup performs against the likes of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell, who lest we forget, have also been in pretty stunning form.

Add to that the stakes attached, and all the ingredients for this to be a humdinger are present. South Africa can afford to lose this game but Pakistan can’t. If the Men In Green are to make the semi-finals, they need to win the matches that remain and hope for other results to align.

It is not an ideal situation to be in. But it is what it is. This is a fixture South Africa hope to win, and an encounter that Pakistan must definitely win. Should be a cracker, yeah?