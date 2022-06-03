×
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 2
Six Nations T20 Festival 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
03 Jun, 07:00 PM IST
Venue
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, Rajkot
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Usman Gani
Player Image Edson Silva
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Diju Xavier
Player Image Muhammad Khalid Yaqub Butt
Player Image Muhammad Ameen Ejaz Ahmad
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Yasin Patel
Player Image Imran Ali
Player Image Nawaf Ahmed
Player Image Naveed Fakhr
Player Image Mohammad Shafeeq
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Adnan Idrees
captain icon
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Adnan Idrees
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Usman Gani
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Usman Gani
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Diju Xavier
Player Image Meet Bhavsar
Player Image Muhammad Khalid Yaqub Butt
Player Image Muhammad Kashif
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Yasin Patel
Player Image Mohammad Shafeeq
Player Image Mirza Ahmed
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Adnan Idrees
captain icon
Player Image Sibtain Raza Shah
Player Image Shiraz Khan
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Adnan Idrees
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Yasin Patel
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

135/7

2nd Innings

118/6

Halar Heroes
Kutch Warriors
