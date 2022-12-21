Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Match starts in
Starts 21 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM IST
 
Teams

Pelicans: Jonathan Drakes(c), Ravendra Persaud, Akeem Jordan, Joshua Drakes, Shian Brathwaite, Damario Goodman, Jaden Edmund, Odian McCatty, Tremaine Dowrich, Joshua Morris(wk), Aaron Daley

Guardians: Kyle Corbin(c), Alcindo Holder, Ryshon Williams, Romario Greaves, Jair McAllister, Jamali Lynch, Pius Emilien, Tennyson Roach, Nei Browne, Shaqkere Parris(wk), Damel Evelyn
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Barbados T10 match between Pelicans and Guardians

The result of this match isn't going to impact both teams as they have already secured their semi-final berth. The Warriors win would mean that they would be finishing the league phase in the third spot, while if the Guardians emerge victorious, then the first place will belong to them. So this match is more about their position in the points table and nothing else.