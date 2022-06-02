×
Match Details
Match
Match 15
European Cricket Series - Czech Republic
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
02 Jun, 04:30 PM IST
Venue
Vinor Cricket Ground Prague, Prague
Poll: Which team will win?

Plzen Guardians

Bohemian CC

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image S Grover
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Z Mahmood
Player Image G Singh
Player Image M Varsadiya
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image S Farhad
Player Image K Kumar
Player Image R Tomar
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image J Iqbal
Player Image S Bhuiyan
Player Image S Davizi
captain icon
Player Image D Shetti
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image S Davizi
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image J Iqbal
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image S Grover
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Z Mahmood
Player Image G Singh
Player Image M Varsadiya
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image S Farhad
Player Image K Kumar
Player Image R Tomar
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image J Iqbal
captain icon
Player Image S Bhuiyan
Player Image S Davizi
Player Image D Shetti
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image J Iqbal
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image S Farhad
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

88/5

2nd Innings

73/4

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Plzen Guardians
Bohemian CC
Match starts in
Starts 2 Jun 2022, 04:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

