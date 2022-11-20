1.2 Jai Dagar to Logesh P, Six

Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bat
All
Pondicherry North XI
Pondicherry South XI
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bat
All
1.Rajashekar Reddy
PNXI . BAT
252 Runs
8 Matches
2.S Sanjay Sudhaakar
PNXI . ALL
221 Runs
10 Matches
PSXI . WK
166 Runs
9 Matches
PNXI . WK
135 Runs
7 Matches
PNXI . BAT
129 Runs
9 Matches
1.V Arunachalm
PNXI . ALL
202.94
10 Matches
PSXI . BOWL
166.00
7 Matches
PNXI . BOWL
155.56
8 Matches
4.S Sanjay Sudhaakar
PNXI . ALL
154.55
10 Matches
PNXI . BAT
150.00
9 Matches
1.Rajakavi Rajagopal
PNXI . ALL
22 Wkts
10 Matches
2.Tharun J
PSXI . ALL
13 Wkts
9 Matches
3.V Arunachalm
PNXI . ALL
9 Wkts
10 Matches
PNXI . BOWL
8 Wkts
8 Matches
PSXI . BOWL
8 Wkts
7 Matches
1.Rajashekar Reddy
PNXI . BAT
4.00
8 Matches
PNXI . BOWL
5.33
1 Match
PSXI . BOWL
6.00
2 Matches
4.Rajakavi Rajagopal
PNXI . ALL
6.16
10 Matches
PSXI . BOWL
6.20
7 Matches
W
W
W
W
L
W
L
W
L
D
W
W
W
W
L
W
L
W
L
D
11/0 (1.4)
Not out
Not out
(1.4 Ov, RR: 6.6)
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bat
All
