Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI
Pondicherry Veterans President XI
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
PVP . BOWL
175 Runs
6 Matches
PVP . BAT
129 Runs
6 Matches
PVP . WK
106 Runs
6 Matches
PVP . BAT
81 Runs
6 Matches
5.Gopalakrishnan
PVS . ALL
64 Runs
5 Matches
PVP . WK
189.29
6 Matches
PVP . BAT
172.00
6 Matches
3.Raja-D
PVS . BAT
166.67
1 Match
4.Muraly-E
PVS . ALL
150.00
1 Match
5.Ramesh
PVS . ALL
144.12
5 Matches
PVP . BAT
10 Wkts
6 Matches
PVP . BOWL
6 Wkts
4 Matches
3.R Pasupathy
PVS . BOWL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
4.Ramesh
PVS . ALL
4 Wkts
5 Matches
PVP . ALL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
PVP . BOWL
3.62
5 Matches
PVP . BAT
4.74
6 Matches
PVP . BOWL
4.86
6 Matches
4.Ramesh
PVS . ALL
5.13
5 Matches
PVP . BAT
5.30
6 Matches
L
L
L
L
-
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
-
W
W
W
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
6/0 (1)
Not out
Not out
(1 Ov, RR: 6)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.