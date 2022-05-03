×
Match Details
Match
Match 6
KCA Club Championship T20 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
03 May, 01:30 PM IST
Venue
Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha,Kerala
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Sreenath K
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Vathsal Govind Sharma
Player Image Sreerag V K
Player Image R Sharma
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image KC Akshay
Player Image Amal Ramesh
Player Image Sharaf
Player Image M Ishaque
Player Image M Safeer
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Rabin -Krishna M captain icon
Player Image Midhun P K
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Rabin -Krishna M captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Vathsal Govind Sharma
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Sreenath K
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Vathsal Govind Sharma
Player Image Sreerag V K
Player Image R Sharma
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Renjith Raveendran
Player Image Alfi Francis John
Player Image KC Akshay
Player Image M Ishaque
Player Image M Safeer
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Rabin -Krishna M
captain icon
Player Image Midhun P K
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Rabin -Krishna M
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Vathsal Govind Sharma
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

129/7

2nd Innings

115/6

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Prathibha Cricket Club
Jolly Rovers
Match starts in
Starts 3 May 2022, 01:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

