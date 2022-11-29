Create
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
13th Match
Sagarmatha Cup 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
29 Nov, 08:45 AM IST
Venue
Baijnathapur ground, Biratnagar, Biratnagar
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Mrityunjay Yadav

ECR . BAT

102 Runs

3 Matches

2.Siddhant Lohani

PROV1 . ALL

63 Runs

3 Matches

3.Keshav Kumar

ECR . BAT

63 Runs

3 Matches

4.Ankit Subedi

PROV1 . BAT

55 Runs

3 Matches

5.Atul Prakash

ECR . ALL

28 Runs

1 Match

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Province Number 1

L

L

W

-

-

East Central Railway (India)

W

L

L

-

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 29 Nov 2022, 08:45 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.