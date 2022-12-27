Be the first one to comment on this story
Puducherry
Rajasthan
Draw
1.Deepak Hooda
RAJ
. ALL
288
Runs
1 Match
2.Yash Kothari
RAJ
. BAT
178
Runs
2 Matches
3.Salman Khan
114
Runs
4.Kunal Singh Rathore
106
Runs
5.Abhijeet Tomar
87
Runs
1.Damodaran Rohit
PUD
. ALL
87.32
85.99
3.Deepak Hooda
84.21
4.Ankit Sharma
PUD
. BOWL
82.86
5.Kunal Singh Rathore
69.28
1.Ankit Sharma
13
Wkts
2.Sagar Udeshi
12
Wkts
3.Aniket Choudhary
RAJ
. BOWL
9
Wkts
4.Manav Suthar
8
Wkts
5.Arafat Khan
4
Wkts
1.Paras Dogra
PUD
. BAT
2.21
2.54
3.S Ashwath
2.76
4.Mahipal Lomror
3.00
5.Aniket Choudhary
3.12
