Vanuatu
3/0 (1.1)
Current Run Rate: 2.57
QAT won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Nalin Nipiko *
0
4
0
0
0
Jarryd Allan
2
3
0
0
66
P'SHIP
3 (7)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Gayan Buddika *
0.1
0
0
0
0
 
0.6 Muhammad Ikramullah to J Allan, 2 runs
0.5 Muhammad Ikramullah to J Allan, no run
0.4 Muhammad Ikramullah to J Allan, no run
0.3 Muhammad Ikramullah to N Nipiko, 1 leg bye
0.2 Muhammad Ikramullah to N Nipiko, no run
0.1 Muhammad Ikramullah to N Nipiko, no run