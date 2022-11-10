Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Victoria
0/1 (0.3)
Queensland
Current Run Rate: 0
VIC won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Travis Dean *
0
3
0
0
0
Marcus Harris
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Michael Neser *
0.3
0
0
1
0
 
0.3 Michael Neser to TJ Dean, no run
0.2 Michael Neser to TJ Dean, no run
0.1 Michael Neser to TJ Dean, no run