Queensland
Western Australia
Draw
1.Sam Whiteman
WAU
. BAT
345
Runs
5 Matches
2.Cameron Bancroft
WAU
. WK
319
Runs
3.Hilton Cartwright
287
Runs
4.Matt Renshaw
QUN
. BAT
255
Runs
4 Matches
5.Joe Burns
238
Runs
1.James Bazley
112.28
2 Matches
2.Matthew Kuhnemann
QUN
. BOWL
100.00
1 Match
3.Josh Inglis
95.65
4.Max Bryant
89.74
5.Mark Steketee
77.27
1.Michael Neser
QUN
. ALL
24
Wkts
2.Mark Steketee
23
Wkts
3.Lance Morris
WAU
. BOWL
22
Wkts
4.Gurinder Sandhu
16
Wkts
5.Corey Rocchiccioli
1.Matthew Kelly
1.69
3 Matches
2.Gurinder Sandhu
2.04
3.Matthew Kuhnemann
2.07
4.Joel Paris
2.15
5.Michael Neser
2.31
D
W
L
