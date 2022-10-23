Be the first one to comment on this story
Qurum Thunders
Khuwair Warriors
KHW . ALL
213 Runs
8 Matches
QUT . BAT
167 Runs
7 Matches
QUT . BAT
148 Runs
8 Matches
KHW . BAT
135 Runs
7 Matches
QUT . BAT
133 Runs
8 Matches
QUT . BOWL
300.00
5 Matches
QUT . BAT
201.20
7 Matches
KHW . BAT
182.14
4 Matches
4.Sean Nowak
KHW . ALL
174.42
8 Matches
KHW . ALL
170.40
8 Matches
KHW . ALL
15 Wkts
8 Matches
QUT . BOWL
7 Wkts
9 Matches
QUT . BOWL
6 Wkts
6 Matches
QUT . BOWL
6 Wkts
9 Matches
KHW . BOWL
6 Wkts
7 Matches
QUT . BOWL
4.50
2 Matches
QUT . BOWL
7.50
8 Matches
KHW . ALL
7.64
8 Matches
KHW . BOWL
8.63
7 Matches
KHW . BAT
8.67
6 Matches
W
W
L
W
W
L
W
W
W
L
W
W
L
W
W
L
W
W
W
L
1/0 (0.1)
Not out
Not out
(0.1 Ov, RR: 6)
