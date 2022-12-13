Create
Baranagar Sporting Club Women
5/0 (0.2)
Current Run Rate: 15
BSC-W won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Mita Paul *
5
2
1
0
250
Rupa Ashit Dutta
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
5 (2)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Priyanka madhab Sarkar *
0.2
0
5
0
15
 
0.1 Priyanka madhab Sarkar to Mita Paul, Four