Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Royal Malaysian Air Force
NS Colts
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.Hairil Anuar
RMA . WK
63 Runs
5 Matches
RMA . BOWL
50 Runs
6 Matches
3.Mohd Fuad Johari
NCO . BOWL
47 Runs
6 Matches
RMA . BAT
43 Runs
6 Matches
5.Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin
NCO . BOWL
42 Runs
2 Matches
1.Muhammad Alif Safwan Zol
NCO . BAT
176.19
5 Matches
2.Mohd Faiz Fitri Yusoff
NCO . ALL
153.85
4 Matches
RMA . BOWL
143.48
6 Matches
RMA . BAT
143.33
6 Matches
5.Mohd Fuad Johari
NCO . BOWL
142.42
6 Matches
1.Norwira Zazmie
RMA . BAT
5 Wkts
6 Matches
RMA . BOWL
4 Wkts
6 Matches
3.Mohd Qayyum Khan
RMA . BOWL
3 Wkts
5 Matches
4.Azwar Tajri
NCO . ALL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
5.Mohd Fuad Johari
NCO . BOWL
3 Wkts
6 Matches
1.Azwar Tajri
NCO . ALL
4.75
2 Matches
RMA . ALL
4.96
6 Matches
3.Mohamad Fhadli Ishak
RMA . ALL
5.50
2 Matches
RMA . BOWL
5.88
6 Matches
5.Mohd Faiz Fitri Yusoff
NCO . ALL
6.29
4 Matches
W
L
W
W
-
W
W
L
L
L
W
L
W
W
-
W
W
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl