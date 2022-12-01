0.6 Akash Barde to Ajay MIshra, 1 run

Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Royal Star Club
M.H Club
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.Mangesh Yadav
MHC . ALL
124 Runs
3 Matches
2.Sahil Nare Lodhi
MHC . WK
73 Runs
3 Matches
3.Amber Sharma
MHC . ALL
64 Runs
2 Matches
4.Sahil Khan
MHC . BOWL
60 Runs
3 Matches
5.Yash Pandey
MHC . BAT
40 Runs
3 Matches
1.Mangesh Yadav
MHC . ALL
179.71
3 Matches
2.Ajay MIshra
MHC . BOWL
133.33
2 Matches
3.Amber Sharma
MHC . ALL
120.75
2 Matches
4.Sahil Nare Lodhi
MHC . WK
119.67
3 Matches
5.Sahil Khan
MHC . BOWL
115.38
3 Matches
1.Rahul Sharma
RSC . BOWL
5 Wkts
2 Matches
2.Aashu Yadav
MHC . BOWL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Aditya Mishra
MHC . BAT
4 Wkts
3 Matches
4.Harshit Mali
MHC . BOWL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
5.Mangesh Yadav
MHC . ALL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
1.Akash Barde
RSC . BOWL
4.67
2 Matches
2.Harshit Mali
MHC . BOWL
4.89
3 Matches
3.Amber Sharma
MHC . ALL
5.25
2 Matches
4.Parush Mandal
MHC . ALL
5.50
3 Matches
5.Rahul Sharma
RSC . BOWL
5.74
2 Matches
L
W
-
-
-
L
W
L
-
-
L
W
-
-
-
L
W
L
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
10/0 (1)
Not out
Not out
(1 Ov, RR: 10)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.