Here are some matches that might interest you
19th Match
SL
157/6 (20 ov)
AUS
158/3 (16.3 ov)
AUS won by 7 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Sri Lanka vs Australia live score
16th Match
BOL
*15/2 (2.5 ov)
TIT
LIVE
TIT won the toss and elected to field
Points Table
Schedule
Boland vs Titans live score
Match 7
KCC
*12/0 (2.3 ov)
DCS
LIVE
KCC won the toss and elected to bat
Points Table
Schedule
Karwan CC vs DCC Starlets live score
18th Match
ZIM
79/5 (9 ov)
SA
51/0 (2.6 ov)
Match Abandoned
Points Table
Schedule
Zimbabwe vs South Africa live score
Match 42
RUR
KHW
Starts 25 Oct, 10:00 PM
Points Table
Schedule
Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors live score
Match 40
AMR
113/4 (10 ov)
RUR
116/4 (9.2 ov)
RUR won by 6 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers live score
23rd Match
IND
NED
Starts 27 Oct, 12:30 PM
Points Table
Schedule
India vs Netherlands preview
Match 41
AZA
75/6 (10 ov)
AMR
76/1 (8.4 ov)
AMR won by 9 wickets
Points Table
Schedule
Azaiba XI vs Amerat Royals live score
Team Mumbai takes a special Pitstop | HDFC Life presents SK Fandrive
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
IND vs PAK मैच में हार के बाद पाकिस्तानी दिग्गजों ने चुना INDIA का नया कप्तान, धांसू खिलाड़ी का सुझाया नाम | T-20 World Cup
Sports Daily
3 hr ago
Team India ने जीत के साथ किया WC का आगाज... Winning Run लगाने वाले Ashwin को किसने और क्यों कहा- 'धन्यवाद'?
Sports Daily
1 hr ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 Aaron Finch memes after his miserably slow knock against Sri Lanka in a Super 12 clash
Balakrishna
26 min ago
T20 World Cup 2022: Rishabh Pant likely to replace Hardik Pandya as India look past Netherlands tie
Srinjoy Sanyal
30 min ago
T20 WC 2022: Can Virat Kohli win the Player of the Tournament Award again? | IND vs PAK
Sports Daily
46 min ago