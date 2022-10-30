Be the first one to comment on this story
1.Mohammed Farook
SAI . BAT
235 Runs
8 Matches
YSS . BAT
177 Runs
8 Matches
3.Shiraz Khan
SAI . ALL
174 Runs
8 Matches
YSS . ALL
131 Runs
7 Matches
YSS . ALL
112 Runs
8 Matches
1.Jomin Joseph
SAI . BOWL
186.49
2 Matches
2.Mohammed Farook
SAI . BAT
175.37
8 Matches
YSS . WK
154.84
7 Matches
YSS . BAT
141.77
7 Matches
YSS . ALL
137.89
7 Matches
YSS . BAT
14 Wkts
8 Matches
2.Shiraz Khan
SAI . ALL
11 Wkts
8 Matches
3.Saadh Sajjad
SAI . BOWL
9 Wkts
8 Matches
4.Mohammed Shafeeq
SAI . ALL
6 Wkts
8 Matches
5.Riyas Mohamed
SAI . ALL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
1.Shiraz Khan
SAI . ALL
7.46
8 Matches
2.Mohammed Shafeeq
SAI . ALL
7.53
8 Matches
3.Riyas Mohamed
SAI . ALL
7.60
3 Matches
4.Saadh Sajjad
SAI . BOWL
7.72
8 Matches
5.Jomin Joseph
SAI . BOWL
7.80
2 Matches
L
L
L
W
W
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
W
W
L
L
L
L
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
