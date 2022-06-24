Create
Bronze Final
Trinidad T10 2022
Date & Time
24 Jun, 09:30 PM IST
Venue
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba
Scarlet Ibis Scorchers

Cocrico Cavaliers

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Denesh Ramdin
Player Image Amir Jangoo captain icon
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Tion Webster
Player Image Kamil Pooran
Player Image Jesse Bootan
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Kieshawn Dillon
Player Image Sherman Lewis
Player Image Strassark Sankar
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Dexter Sween
Player Image Ramesh Brijlal
Player Image Adrian Cooper
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Amir Jangoo captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Tion Webster
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Amir Jangoo captain icon
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Tion Webster
Player Image Kamil Pooran
Player Image Jesse Bootan
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Kieshawn Dillon
Player Image Sherman Lewis
Player Image Strassark Sankar
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Hakeem Mitchell
Player Image Dexter Sween
Player Image Ramesh Brijlal
Player Image Adrian Cooper
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Amir Jangoo captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Dexter Sween
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

108/5

2nd Innings

95/4

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Starts 24 Jun 2022, 09:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.