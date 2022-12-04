Be the first one to comment on this story
Scotland
Nepal
SCO . BAT
975 Runs
29 Matches
SCO . BAT
858 Runs
25 Matches
SCO . WK
669 Runs
29 Matches
SCO . BAT
668 Runs
25 Matches
5.Asif Sheikh
NEP . WK
481 Runs
15 Matches
SCO . BOWL
133.33
7 Matches
SCO . ALL
110.75
22 Matches
3.Gulshan Kumar Jha
NEP . BOWL
100.00
1 Match
SCO . ALL
81.58
1 Match
SCO . BAT
79.01
25 Matches
SCO . BOWL
38 Wkts
26 Matches
2.Karan KC
NEP . BOWL
37 Wkts
19 Matches
SCO . BOWL
34 Wkts
25 Matches
SCO . BOWL
29 Wkts
26 Matches
SCO . ALL
24 Wkts
22 Matches
NEP . BAT
3.00
12 Matches
NEP . BOWL
3.26
5 Matches
SCO . BAT
3.30
29 Matches
SCO . ALL
3.50
1 Match
SCO . BOWL
3.63
25 Matches
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
