Scotland
79/3 (12.5)
Current Run Rate: 6.16
SCO won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Calum MacLeod *
6
11
0
0
54
George Munsey
45
40
7
0
112
P'SHIP
15 (20)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Tendai Chatara *
2.5
1
7
1
2.5
 
13.0
12.6 Tendai Chatara to Calum MacLeod, short on the outside off, MacLeod walks across off-stump and pulled it flat over square-leg, they get one more.
12.5 Tendai Chatara to Calum MacLeod, pace off, back of a length on the leg-stump, MacLeod backs away to cut, goes uppishly and falls just short of the point fielder for no run.
12.4 Tendai Chatara to George Munsey, gets inside the line for the length delivery on the leg-stump, looks to hoick but misses, thuds on the thigh and they pick up a leg-bye.
12.3 Tendai Chatara to Calum MacLeod, short on the off-stump, MacLeod backs away, makes a lot of room to cut but chops it into the off-side for just one.
12.2 Tendai Chatara to George Munsey, change of pace, back of a length on the leg-stump, Munsey touch too early into the shot, top edge's it to the vacant square-leg region as that falls safely, they get a single.
12.1 Tendai Chatara to Calum MacLeod, back of a length delivery, angled into MacLeod, misses the swipe, brushes the thigh and rolls around the corner on the on-side for a leg-bye.
Tendai Chatara [2-0-5-1] is back into the attack. 
What a spell this has been from Sikandar Raza. He has a bagful of tricks and is unleashing them one after the other. He has kept mixing his lengths and bowled a variety of deliveries which have been in perfect channels. The time has come when Scotland needs a move on. This has been a sensational bowling effort from Zimbabwe so far. 
12
overs
75 /3 score
1
0
1
1
0
1
runs
cricket bat icon George Munsey
44 (38)
cricket bat icon Calum MacLeod *
5 (8)
cricket ball icon Sikandar Raza
1 /13
11.6 Sikandar Raza to Calum MacLeod, short on the outside off, MacLeod on the backfoot cuts it hard, finds deep covers as they settle for a single.
11.5 Sikandar Raza to Calum MacLeod, fires a full delivery on the fourth stump, MacLeod down on one knee, goes to sweep and misses, through to the keeper.
11.4 Sikandar Raza to George Munsey, drops it short on the off-stump, Munsey on the backfoot punched it just wide of Raza, down to long-off for one.
11.3 Sikandar Raza to Calum MacLeod, length delivery on the outside off, MacLeod goes to sweep but he's mistimed it into the on-side for a single.
11.2 Sikandar Raza to Calum MacLeod, tossed up delivery, full on the outside off, MacLeod leans and drilled it straight back to the bowler.
11.1 Sikandar Raza to George Munsey, spears a full delivery on the stumps, Munsey drilled it down to long-on to continue to milk the singles.
Another economical over from Sean Williams. This has been top-class stuff from the spin duo so far. Neither of the spinners are giving any loose deliveries whatsoever. Such has been their consistency, none of the batters has managed to break free here. 
11
overs
72 /3 score
1
2
1
1
1
1
runs
cricket bat icon George Munsey
42 (36)
cricket bat icon Michael Leask *
4 (4)
cricket ball icon Sean Williams
0 /20
10.6 Sean Williams to Calum MacLeod, length delivery on the outside off, MacLeod carves it away but straight to the cover fielder for another dot.
10.5 Sean Williams to George Munsey, too short on the off-stump, tossed up, Munsey on the backfoot whacked it to deep mid-wicket for one.