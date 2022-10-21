Sikandar Raza is the best captaincy option for your fantasy team. He is in excellent form, Razascored 96 runs and also picked up 4 wickets so far in this series.
Michael Leask is the best All Rounder option for your fantasy team, he picked up 3 wickets and scored 21 runs so far in this series and he will look to continue his sensational form in this game as well.
Blessing Muzarabani and Mark Watt are the top bowlers' picks,both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other Zimbabwe won the game by 6 wickets.
Hot Picks:Richie Berrington, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Michael Leask
Risky Picks: Ryan Burl, Safyaan Sharif, Wesley Madhevere
Stay aways: Milton Shumba
GL Picks: Luke Jongwe, Safyaan Sharif
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
Scotland
L
W
L
L
L
Zimbabwe
L
W
W
L
W
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
SCO
1-
3
ZIM
Team Comaprison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
SCO
VS
ZIM
10
Matches Played
10
2
Matches Won
8
147
Average Score
142
190/4
Highest Score
188/6
89/2
Lowest Score
95/10
SCO
VS
ZIM
2
Matches Played
2
1
Matches Won
1
147
Average Score
148
176/5
Highest Score
174/7
118/10
Lowest Score
122/10
