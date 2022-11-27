Create
SCA vs PRE
Ainool Haqqiem
Wan Muhammad
Saifullah Malik
Zubaidi Zulkifle
Devin Harendra Sehar
Jinendra Muraly
Muhammad Syamil Fadzli
Daniyal Hashmi
Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis
Syahir Syamael
Mohamad Aras Azmi
Vijay Unni
Haiqal Khair
Derek Duraisingam
Saleh Shadman
Roshan Senna Singh
Kishan Kumar Ananthan
Akram Malek
Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Aslam
Usman Hashmi
Edward Wong Kam Foon
Tazbir Ahmed
Muhammad Faiq Haikal
Samsul Haque
Jishuvan Ramasundran
Muhammad Irfan Ashri
Jai Kishan Kothandaram
Koji Chua Jian Hao
Asad Ali-V
Muhammad Shafiq Aqmal Azhar
Muhammad Adzhim Haiqal Adnan
Amirul Ehsan Ramil
Mohd Muzamir Bin Kamarulzaman
Ahmad Farhan Ahmad Pozi
Muhammad Zikril Hakim Zulkeffle
Ravin Raj
Ahmad Firafizal
Amir Muhaimin Akmal Shukri
Shafiq Ibrahim
Mat Jimie Bin Ali
Salman Bin Zhari
Mohd Zoolfadzly Ismail
Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan
Muhammad Iqbal Mahazi
Damaq Syarie Anuar
Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup
Malek Bin Parnin
Ahmad Farid Wajdie Mahmud
Muhammad Hidayad Mohamad Redza
Masrulnizam Masrom
Ahmad Aiman Mohd Rozi
Muhammad Qayyum Zelkifle
Aliif Ihsaan Akmal Shukri
Match Details
Match
1st Semi Final
NSCA T10 League 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
27 Nov, 06:00 AM IST
Venue
Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground, Mantin
Overview
Team Stats
1.Usman Hashmi

SCA . WK

107 Runs

5 Matches

2.Daniyal Hashmi

SCA . BAT

81 Runs

5 Matches

3.Amir Muhaimin Akmal Shukri

PRE . BAT

57 Runs

3 Matches

4.Saifullah Malik

SCA . BAT

52 Runs

2 Matches

5.Devin Harendra Sehar

SCA . BAT

46 Runs

5 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Selangor Cricket Association XI

L

W

W

W

W

Presstij

L

L

L

L

-

