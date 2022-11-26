8.5 Suharril Fetri to Saleh Shadman, 1 run

Be the first one to comment on this story
Selangor Cricket Association XI
Royal Malaysian Air Force
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
62/7 (10)
c Saleh Shadman b D Duraisingam
runout (D Duraisingam / Saifullah Malik)
c Saleh Shadman b Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Aslam
b Saleh Shadman
c Devin Harendra Sehar b Haiqal Khair
c Usman Hashmi b Haiqal Khair
c & b Haiqal Khair
Not out
Not out
(10 Ov, RR: 6.2)
63/3 (8.5)
b Asby Tan Haris
Not out
c Hairil Anuar b Norwira Zazmie
c Norwira Zazmie b Mohd Qayyum Khan
Not out
(8.5 Ov, RR: 7.13)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.