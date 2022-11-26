Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Royal Malaysian Air Force
62/7 (10)
Selangor Cricket Association XI
63/3 (8.5)
SCA won by 7 wickets
 
8.5 Suharril Fetri to Saleh Shadman, 1 run
8.4 Suharril Fetri to Saifullah Malik, 1 run
8.3 Suharril Fetri to Saifullah Malik, no run
8.2 Suharril Fetri to Saleh Shadman, 1 run
8.1 Suharril Fetri to Saifullah Malik, 1 run
7.6 Asby Tan Haris to Saleh Shadman, 2 runs
7.5 Asby Tan Haris to Saifullah Malik, 1 run
7.4 Asby Tan Haris to Saleh Shadman, 1 run
7.3 Asby Tan Haris to Saleh Shadman, no run
7.2 Asby Tan Haris to Saifullah Malik, 1 run
7.1 Asby Tan Haris to Saifullah Malik, no run
6.6 Abdul Rashid Ahad to Saleh Shadman, no run
6.5 Abdul Rashid Ahad to Saifullah Malik, 1 run
6.4 Abdul Rashid Ahad to Saleh Shadman, 1 run
6.3 Abdul Rashid Ahad to Saifullah Malik, 1 run
6.2 Abdul Rashid Ahad to Saifullah Malik, 2 runs
6.1 Abdul Rashid Ahad to Saifullah Malik, no run