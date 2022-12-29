Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Sepahijala Stars Women
United North Riders Women
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.Supriya Das
SJS-W . WK
168 Runs
4 Matches
2.Shiuli Chakroborty
UNR-W . ALL
127 Runs
4 Matches
3.Priya Sutradhar
UNR-W . BAT
56 Runs
4 Matches
4.Shilpi Debnath
SJS-W . BAT
52 Runs
4 Matches
5.Priya Tripura
UNR-W . ALL
29 Runs
4 Matches
1.Puja Paul
UNR-W . BAT
131.25
4 Matches
2.Shiuli Chakroborty
UNR-W . ALL
130.93
4 Matches
3.Puja Das
UNR-W . ALL
126.67
4 Matches
4.Sebika Das
UNR-W . ALL
125.00
4 Matches
5.Juyel Bhowal
UNR-W . BOWL
100.00
3 Matches
1.Shiuli Chakroborty
UNR-W . ALL
9 Wkts
4 Matches
2.Nikita Debnath
SJS-W . ALL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
3.Suravi Roy
SJS-W . BAT
5 Wkts
4 Matches
4.Priya Sutradhar
UNR-W . BAT
4 Wkts
4 Matches
5.Puja Das
UNR-W . ALL
4 Wkts
4 Matches
1.Priya Sutradhar
UNR-W . BAT
3.00
4 Matches
2.Puja Das
UNR-W . ALL
3.17
4 Matches
3.Sebika Das
UNR-W . ALL
3.30
4 Matches
4.Juyel Bhowal
UNR-W . BOWL
3.57
3 Matches
5.Nikita Debnath
SJS-W . ALL
4.64
4 Matches
W
W
L
L
-
L
W
W
W
-
W
W
L
L
-
L
W
W
W
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.