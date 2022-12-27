0.6 SS Roy to Ambesha Das, no run

Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Sepahijala Stars Women
United South Blasters Women
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
1.Supriya Das
SJS-W . WK
102 Runs
3 Matches
2.Indrarani Jamatia
USB-W . BAT
80 Runs
3 Matches
3.Ambesha Das
USB-W . ALL
34 Runs
2 Matches
4.Priyanka Saha
USB-W . ALL
31 Runs
3 Matches
5.Shilpi Debnath
SJS-W . BAT
28 Runs
3 Matches
1.Indrarani Jamatia
USB-W . BAT
102.56
3 Matches
2.Supriya Das
SJS-W . WK
86.44
3 Matches
3.Ambesha Das
USB-W . ALL
79.07
2 Matches
4.Mitashree Debnath
USB-W . BOWL
75.00
3 Matches
5.Suravi Roy
SJS-W . BAT
74.29
3 Matches
1.Mitashree Debnath
USB-W . BOWL
4 Wkts
3 Matches
2.Ashmita Nath
SJS-W . ALL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Suravi Roy
SJS-W . BAT
3 Wkts
3 Matches
4.Paromita Chakraborty
SJS-W . BOWL
2 Wkts
3 Matches
5.Nikita Debnath
SJS-W . ALL
2 Wkts
3 Matches
1.Paromita Chakraborty
SJS-W . BOWL
3.64
3 Matches
2.Priyanka Saha
USB-W . ALL
5.08
3 Matches
3.Mitashree Debnath
USB-W . BOWL
5.17
3 Matches
4.Suravi Roy
SJS-W . BAT
5.27
3 Matches
5.Nikita Debnath
SJS-W . ALL
6.10
3 Matches
W
L
L
-
-
L
L
L
-
-
W
L
L
-
-
L
L
L
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
6/1 (1.1)
lbw b SS Roy
Not out
Not out
(1.1 Ov, RR: 4.5)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.