Services
Puducherry
Draw
1.Rajat Paliwal
SER
. BAT
279
Runs
3 Matches
2.Ravi Chauhan
197
Runs
3.Rahul Singh
177
Runs
4.Anshul Gupta
151
Runs
5.Arun Karthik
PUD
. WK
139
Runs
1.Parameeswaran Sivaraman
PUD
. BAT
160.00
1 Match
2.Mohit Rathee
94.95
3.Damodaran Rohit
PUD
. ALL
81.82
2 Matches
4.Diwesh Pathania
SER
. ALL
74.67
5.Anshul Gupta
65.65
1.Sagar Udeshi
PUD
. BOWL
16
Wkts
2.Ankit Sharma
13
Wkts
3.Diwesh Pathania
9
Wkts
4.Pulkit Narang
5.Arpit Guleria
SER
. BOWL
1.Paras Dogra
2.21
3 Matches
2.Sagar Udeshi
2.53
3.S Ashwath
2.76
4.Poonam Poonia
3.22
5.Pulkit Narang
3.24
L
D
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
