Voyagers
19/3 (3.2)
Current Run Rate: 5.7
VOY won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Anton Jones *
7
8
1
0
87
Akeem Springer
11
8
1
1
137
P'SHIP
19 (16)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Raymond Bynoe *
1.2
0
7
0
5.3
 
3.5 Raymond Bynoe to Anton Jones, on a length again, Jones makes room and cuts but finds the man at point
3.4 Raymond Bynoe to Anton Jones, another one that rose off the length, Jones tried to cut but was beaten comprehensively, and the keeper took it brilliantly!
3.3 Raymond Bynoe to Anton Jones, that one leapt off a length, Jones was startled but managed to keep it down
3.2 Raymond Bynoe to Anton Jones, FOUR, goes for the big heave once again, this time he contacts, finds the gap at cow corner as well and finds the boundary!
3.1 Raymond Bynoe to Anton Jones, goes for the big heave but fails to make contact
That was a much needed big over for the Voyagers as Akeem Springer got himself going. He took on Alston Bobb and hit him for a few boundaries and that helped to release the pressure.
3
overs
15 /3 score
1
0
6
0
0
4
runs
cricket bat icon Anton Jones
3 (6)
cricket bat icon Akeem Springer *
11 (8)
cricket ball icon Alston Bobb
3 /11
2.6 Alston Bobb to Akeem Springer, FOUR, full again, Springer hits it through the line once again, hits it very straight, the ball lands once before crossing the ropes, beating the man at long on
2.5 Alston Bobb to Akeem Springer, glances this length delivery towards the man at square leg, dot again
2.4 Alston Bobb to Akeem Springer, pushed away towards the man at cover, dot ball
2.3 Alston Bobb to Akeem Springer, SIX, there's the freeing of arms! Some flight from Bobb, Springer sees his chance and smashes it through the line, the ball lands close to the commentary box at long-off!
2.2 Alston Bobb to Akeem Springer, quick, full and straight, pushed towards mid-on
2.1 Alston Bobb to Anton Jones, goes for a hoick to this full, quick delivery, smashes it towards the man at deep mid-wicket, they take the first one slowly, which does not allow them to go for the second
Tidy over to start the proceedings from Raymond Bynoe! He gave away only four runs and the Voyagers are under immense pressure at the moment.
2
overs
4 /3 score
1lb
0
1
1
1
0
runs
cricket bat icon Anton Jones
2 (5)
cricket bat icon Akeem Springer *
1 (3)
cricket ball icon Raymond Bynoe
0 /3
1.6 Raymond Bynoe to Akeem Springer, on a good length sliding down leg, Springer glances it to the left of square leg and the fielder there makes a good stop, preventing the single altogether!
1.5 Raymond Bynoe to Anton Jones, on a good length, Jones moves back, makes room and punches this towards cover, they get another single
1.4 Raymond Bynoe to Akeem Springer, taps this full delivery towards the leg side, they run the single as the keeper goes after it and returns
1.3 Raymond Bynoe to Anton Jones, on a good length, Jones goes back and just about lofts it over the bowler, the fielder from mid-off gets across and keeps them to one
1.2 Raymond Bynoe to Anton Jones, on a good length, pushed back to the bowler