3.5 Raymond Bynoe to Anton Jones, on a length again, Jones makes room and cuts but finds the man at point

Stadium
Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados, Cave Hill
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1.Kadeem Alleyne
SET
. ALL
2.Akeem Springer
VOY
. WK
3.Kevin Wickham
SET
. BAT
4.Athelbert Brathwaite
SET
. BAT
1.Kadeem Alleyne
SET
. ALL
2.Kevin Wickham
SET
. BAT
3.Akeem Springer
VOY
. WK
4.Kadeem Alleyne
SET
. ALL
1.Shakkae Marshall
SET
. BOWL
2.Richard Sampson
VOY
. BAT
5.Zidane Clarke
SET
. BAT
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)