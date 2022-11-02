Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Seven Districts won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
SED vs DG
Farman Ali

Bat & Wk

Muhammad Kashif

Bat

Farooq Mohammad

Bat

Shahzad Ali

Bat

Lahiru Sandaruwan-I

Bat

Muhammad Saghir Khan

Bat

Muhammad Zameer

All

Muhammad Haider

All

Shahid Nawaz

Bowl

Abdul Ghaffar

Bowl

Hafiz Almas

Bowl

Syed Hasnain Raza

Bat & Wk

Waqas Ahmed Khan

Bat

Shajat Talat

Bat

Muhammad Hassan Tanveer

Bat

Muhammad Aslam Shehzad

Bat

Syed Aashir Hasnain

All

Tashfen Yasin

All

Muhammad Adnan Qaisar

All

Mohamad Sihan

Bowl

Rehman Gul

Bowl

Atif Javed Butt

Bowl

Bench
Wahab Hassan

 

Muhammad Sagheer

 

Haider Ali-l

 

Ajmal Khan

 

Wajid Khan

 

Bilal Azmat Muhammad

 

Uzair Haidar Naheed Ullah

 

Varun Anil Arora

 

Muhammad-Adeel Muhammad-Yameen

 

Muhammad Rehan Shah

 

Seven Districts
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
SED won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.