SED vs ECC
Shahzad Ali

Bat & Wk

Muhammad Kashif

Bat

Abdul Ghaffar

Bat

Muhammad Saghir Khan

Bat

Wahab Hassan

Bat

Raees Ahmed Ayan

All

Muhammad Haider

All

Shahid Nawaz

Bowl

Muhammad Zameer

Bowl

Hafiz Almas

Bowl

Haider Ali-l

Bowl

Mohammad Shahir Yusuf

Bat & Wk

Akhlaq Haidar

Bat

Muhammad Yasir

Bat

Muhammad Imran-IV

Bat

Anuradha Ekanayake

Bat

Muhammad Asad Ali Raja

Bat

Santosh Pillai

All

Lahiru Malwatta

All

Muhammad Aqeel Qaiser

All

Hammad Ahmed Khan

Bowl

Anuj Thakur

Bowl

Farooq Mohammad

 

Muhammad Sagheer

 

Farman Ali

 

Lahiru Sandaruwan-I

 

Ajmal Khan

 

Wajid Khan

 

Vaibahv Singh

 

Muhammad Ismail-II

 

Umar Sultan

 

Anurag Nishad

 

Muzammil Charan

 

Sohail Anwar Butt

 

Dhiman Bhaumik

 

Mubashir Bukhari

 

Chakura Raveen

 

Match Details
Match
Match 31
ICCA Arabian T20 League
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
15 Nov, 10:30 PM IST
Venue
ICC Academy, Dubai, Dubai
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI Lineups out
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Akhlaq Haidar
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Santosh Pillai
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Akhlaq Haidar
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Santosh Pillai
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats as per Playing 11
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Hammad Ahmed Khan

ECC . BOWL

189 Runs

3 Matches

2.Muhammad Kashif

SED . WK

117 Runs

3 Matches

3.Mohammad Shahir Yusuf

ECC . WK

105 Runs

3 Matches

4.Abdul Ghaffar

SED . ALL

80 Runs

3 Matches

5.Lahiru Malwatta

ECC . ALL

49 Runs

3 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Seven Districts

L

L

W

L

L

Emirates NBD CKT Club

L

L

W

-

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 15 Nov 2022, 10:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.