0.3 Irfan Khattak to Wajid Khan, 1 run

1.Mohammad Nadeem
SHA . ALL
193 Runs
7 Matches
AJM . WK
168 Runs
7 Matches
3.Wajid Khan
AJM . ALL
158 Runs
7 Matches
4.Khalid Shah
SHA . WK
157 Runs
7 Matches
AJM . BAT
130 Runs
7 Matches
1.Wajid Khan
AJM . ALL
175.56
7 Matches
2.Karnal Zahid
SHA . BOWL
162.50
6 Matches
3.Mohammad Nadeem
SHA . ALL
162.18
7 Matches
4.Khalid Shah
SHA . WK
131.93
7 Matches
AJM . BAT
111.11
7 Matches
AJM . BOWL
15 Wkts
6 Matches
2.Karnal Zahid
SHA . BOWL
12 Wkts
6 Matches
3.Mohammad Nadeem
SHA . ALL
11 Wkts
7 Matches
SHA . ALL
8 Wkts
7 Matches
5.Wajid Khan
AJM . ALL
7 Wkts
7 Matches
SHA . BOWL
5.13
2 Matches
SHA . ALL
6.19
7 Matches
3.Mohammad Nadeem
SHA . ALL
6.58
7 Matches
4.Karnal Zahid
SHA . BOWL
7.45
6 Matches
5.Wajid Khan
AJM . ALL
7.50
7 Matches
8/1 (0.3)
Not out
Not out
Not out
(0.3 Ov, RR: 16)
Bat
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
