Ajman
8/1 (0.3)
Current Run Rate: 16
AJM won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Sagar Kalyan *
0
1
0
0
0
Wajid Khan
0
0
0
0
0
P'SHIP
8 (3)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Irfan Khattak *
0.1
0
5
0
30
 
0.3 Irfan Khattak to Wajid Khan, 1 run
0.2 Irfan Khattak to Ansh Tandon, 1 run
0.2 Irfan Khattak to Ansh Tandon, 1 wide
0.1 Irfan Khattak to Sagar Kalyan, no run
0.1 Irfan Khattak to Sagar Kalyan, 5 wide