Sierra Leone
Mozambique
1.Jose Bulele
MOZ . ALL
200 Runs
6 Matches
2.Francisco Couana
MOZ . ALL
185 Runs
6 Matches
3.Lansana Lamin
SLE . BAT
99 Runs
6 Matches
4.George Ngegba
SLE . ALL
95 Runs
6 Matches
5.Joao Huo
MOZ . ALL
88 Runs
6 Matches
1.Alusine Turay
SLE . BAT
151.22
3 Matches
2.Francisco Couana
MOZ . ALL
133.09
6 Matches
3.Chernoh Bah
SLE . BOWL
126.32
5 Matches
4.Lansana Lamin
SLE . BAT
112.50
6 Matches
5.George Ngegba
SLE . ALL
111.76
6 Matches
1.Camate Bez Raposo
MOZ . BAT
10 Wkts
6 Matches
2.Jose Bulele
MOZ . ALL
8 Wkts
6 Matches
3.George Ngegba
SLE . ALL
7 Wkts
6 Matches
4.George Sesay
SLE . BOWL
7 Wkts
6 Matches
5.Abass Gbla
SLE . BAT
6 Wkts
6 Matches
1.Chernoh Bah
SLE . BOWL
4.67
5 Matches
2.Raymond Coker
SLE . BOWL
5.43
6 Matches
3.Camate Bez Raposo
MOZ . BAT
5.58
6 Matches
4.Filipe Cossa
MOZ . BOWL
5.67
6 Matches
5.Abass Gbla
SLE . BAT
5.71
6 Matches
