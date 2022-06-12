×
Create
Notifications
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 9
Trinidad T10 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
12 Jun, 09:30 PM IST
Venue
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, Tarouba
Poll: Which team will win?

Soca King

Cocrico Cavaliers

Related Articles
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Amir Jangoo captain icon
Player Image Denesh Ramdin
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Jesse Bootan
Player Image Akeem Alvarez
Player Image Isaiah Rajah
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Stephan Solomon
Player Image Rakesh Maharaj
Player Image Jon Russ Jagessar
Player Image Strassark Sankar
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Chadeon Raymond
Player Image Sion Hackett
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Amir Jangoo captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Stephan Solomon
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Amir Jangoo
Player Image Denesh Ramdin
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image Jesse Bootan
captain icon
Player Image Isaiah Rajah
Player Image Kirstan Kallicharan
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Stephan Solomon
Player Image Jon Russ Jagessar
Player Image Shiva Sankar
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Chadeon Raymond
Player Image Jason Mohammed
Player Image Suraj Seepaul
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Jesse Bootan
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Jon Russ Jagessar
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

117/4

2nd Innings

102/5

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Soca King
Cocrico Cavaliers
Match starts in
Starts 12 Jun 2022, 09:30 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.