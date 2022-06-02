Create
Notifications
Info
Tips
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Playing XI
Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 1
Saurashtra T20 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
02 Jun, 07:00 PM IST
Venue
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, Rajkot
Poll: Which team will win?

Sorath Lions

Zalawad Royals

Related Articles
Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Sheldon Jackson
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image K Suva
Player Image S Rana
Player Image T Chotralla
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image B Chudasama
Player Image Chetan Sakariya captain icon
Player Image K Makvana
Player Image P Bhut
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Chirag Jani
Player Image S Gohil
Player Image V Sheth
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Chetan Sakariya captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Sheldon Jackson
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Sheldon Jackson
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image C Pathak
Player Image K Suva
Player Image S Rana
Player Image T Chotralla
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image D Karamta
Player Image Chetan Sakariya
Player Image K Makvana
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Chirag Jani
captain icon
Player Image P Parmar
Player Image S Gohil
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Chirag Jani
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image S Gohil
Reports & Info
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

157/7

2nd Innings

153/5

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Sorath Lions
Zalawad Royals
Match starts in
Starts 2 Jun 2022, 07:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.

App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी