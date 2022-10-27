Quinton de Kock was magnificent in his first match. He scored 47 runs in 18 balls against Zimbabwe. He is not in good form but one can expect the magic anytime from this left handed batter.
2
Rilee Rossouw is a fiery batsman and can produce good amount of runs for SA. He is currently in a good form and his latest T20 match against NZ he scored 54 runs in just 32 deliveries. He can be a great pick for fantasy team.
3
Shakib Al Hasan is the nest all rounder pick from Bangladesh. He is a game changer and can contirbute points with both his batting as well as bowling. He is unavoidable in fantasy team.
4
Bowlers like Taskin Ahmed and Kagiso Rabada are magical when it comes to their bowling. Both contributes in picking wickets. Both bowlers are economical and good for death over bowling.
5
Hot Picks: Shakib Al Hasan, Rilee Rossouw
Safe Picks: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Taskin Ahmed
Stay Aways: Tabraiz Shamsi
Grand League Picks: Shakib Al Hasan, Aiden Markram
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
South Africa
D
W
L
L
W
Bangladesh
W
L
L
L
L
Head To Head
(Last 10 Matches)
SA
4-
0
BAN
Team Comparison
(Last 10 Matches)
Overall
On Venue
SA
VS
BAN
10
Matches Played
10
5
Matches Won
3
167
Average Score
155
237/3
Highest Score
183/7
51/0
Lowest Score
131/3
SA
VS
BAN
0
Matches Played
0
0
Matches Won
0
0
Average Score
0
0
Highest Score
0
0
Lowest Score
0
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)
South Africa
D
W
L
L
W
Bangladesh
W
L
L
L
L
Total Score
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
TOTAL
Did not bat
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ER
EXT
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
South Africa won the toss & elected to bat
Scorecard yet to be updated
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.