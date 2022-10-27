Create
Current Run Rate: 0
SA won the toss and elected to bat
 
TOSS

South Africa have won the toss and decided to bat.
Hello everyone! Welcome to Match 10 in the Super 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia 2022! South Africa will take on Bangladesh in group 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Bringing you all the live action from this game, here at Sportskeeda, will be the commentary pair of Bidipto and Pragadeesh. Before we get going, do give the preview a read down below. 
Boy, haven't we had quite the start to this ICC Men's T20 World Cup or what! The lesser fancied teams made a splash in the opening round and some of them have carried it over into the Super 12 too. The Netherlands ran Bangladesh close while Ireland upset the English apple cart altogether. The big teams, namely England and Australia, have been made to work hard. Oh, and there was an India-Pakistan epic for the ages at the MCG amidst this all.

The organizers couldn't have asked for a better start now, could they? Of course, they would be hoping that the weather Gods relent a lot more in the days to come, given that it has made its presence felt at untimely junctures. Just ask the South Africans, who would have felt robbed of a point against Zimbabwe a couple of days ago, having dominated the majority of the contest.

That said, they still have four big games coming up and there's no time whatsoever to crib over what could have been. Should they keep playing true to their potential and pocket points along the way, there is nothing that can possibly stop them from marching into the semifinals. For that to transpire though, they must start with a solid showing against Bangladesh in Sydney.

The contest against Zimbabwe was a 9-over affair when it finally commenced and hence, there wasn't really much to read into. But even in that limited sample size, the pace of Anrich Nortje, the smarts of Lungi Ngidi and the blazing start given by Quinton de Kock would have pleased the Proteas management to no end. David Miller and Kagiso Rabada can always be relied upon to do their bit, although Thursday presents skipper Temba Bavuma another opportunity to silence his critics.

Bangladesh meanwhile, enter this contest on the back of a victory over the Netherlands. It was a clash that they were largely expect to get past unscathed, although it missed the sort of conviction that they would have wanted. In many ways, it was further proof of why they have been a misfiring T20 outfit for a while now.

While openers Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto put up a steady partnership, the middle-order crumbled thereafter to leave them in a limbo. If not for Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain's late scrap, they might not have even made it to their eventual total of 144 - a total well below what they would need in order to challenge a belligerent South African middle-order.

Taskin Ahmed, though, took over and with two wickets off the first two deliveries of the defense, pretty much buried the contest within the blink of an eye. Almost none of the Bangladeshi bowlers missed a beat with the misfiring Mustafizur Rahman also returning tidy figures. But Colin Ackermann and Paul van Meekeren threatened to pull off the impossible, indicating that the Tigers can surely smoothen a few rough edges on that front too.

Thus, all said and done, this is South Africa's game to lose, given how they overpower the Bangladeshis across departments. It is bound to be a test of the highest order for Shakib Al Hasan and his men but they will take heart from the fact that their one-day outfit defeated the Proteas in their own backyard earlier this year.

Of course, their ODI team has been performing consistently well for a while now - something that cannot be said about their T20 arsenal. But for what it's worth, their triumph in the rainbow nation remains a source of inspiration for the Asian outfit. With no big surprises or shocks yet in Group 2, a Bangladeshi win could just flip it on its head, much like the other group. South Africa too, will know the importance of these two points as bigger challenges (namely India and Pakistan) await them.

With this in mind, as well as everything that has unfolded at the World Cup thus far, a Thursday Thriller could well be the order of the day!