Stadium
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
Anrich Nortje has shown some excellent performances in the Australia Pitches. He has bagged a total of 10 wickets in 4 inns with two four's in the tournament. Must pick in fantasy team.
Max O'Dowd has performed way better in this tournament. He has shown some classic innings. He has scored 213 runs in 7 inns. A batter to consider from Netherlands.
Bas de Leede has proved to be an all rounder. He has bagged a total of 11 wickets in 6 inns and have scored 92 runs in 7 inns. He is the leading wicket taker
Batters like Aiden Markram and Rilee Rossouw can be a threat to the bowlers. They have shown few good performances but a fiery batters of SA. One can consider them in the fantasy team.
Hot Picks: Bas de Leede, Quinton de Kock
Safe Picks: Wayne Parnell, Paul van Meekeren
Stay Aways: Temba Bavuma
Grand League Picks: Rilee Rossouw, Bas de Leede
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)