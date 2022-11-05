Create
Netherlands
SA won the toss and elected to field
 
South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover
Pitch report by Shaun Pollock: It's very dry but underneath it has some moisture. The batters will have a big impact on the match if they target the short boundaries. Talking about impact, Kagiso Rabada will enjoy bowling on this track
Temba Bavuma: We are going to bowl. We want to put them under pressure. David is back and Keshav comes in for Stubbs. It's a must-win game for us and an opportunity to keep building what we have done so far. Like any other team, we have done our preparation and it's time to  execute our plans

Scott Edwards: We wanted to bat anyway. The sun is out and it's a good wicket to play. Looking forward to putting in a good performance and win the match. We are playing with the same team
Toss: South Africa win the toss and elect to bowl
Hello and welcome to this clash between South Africa and Netherlands. South Africa need to just win and confirm their spot in the semis while the Netherlands are already knocked out. For more read the preview below 👇. Stay tuned for the toss and teams.
So here we are - the final day of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. And we still have no clue over which two teams will secure qualification from Group 2. What we do know though, is that four teams are in contention - South Africa, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, while the Netherlands and Zimbabwe are out of the race ahead of Sunday's triple-header.

We will know a definitive answer as to who takes one of those spots by the time the first clash between the Proteas and the Dutch is done. Should South Africa win, it's theirs. If not, it automatically secures India's spot in the semis with the Pakistan-Bangladesh contest then becoming a virtual knockout.

So, it's clear from South Africa's perspective isn't it? They simply must beat the Netherlands on Sunday. Given the gulf between the two sides, it's hard to look past them as favorites as well. More so, when you fancy that the Proteas were the last unbeaten team this tournament, putting in clinical performances until they ran into Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What would have pleased them to bits was the confidence shown by skipper Temba Bavuma with the bat. Having top-scored against the Men in Green, he will head into this must-win contest with a lot of confidence. With Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and David Miller all making their presence felt at various junctures this tournament, the Proteas are held in good stead with the bat. Miller missed the last game with a back spasm but should be fit to return to the XI on Sunday. Whether it is Heinrich Klaasen or the struggling Tristan Stubbs who makes way though is something that remains to be seen.

If their batting unit boasts of match-winners, their bowlers have bowled with fire and pace aplenty. Having come for a hammering at the hands of Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed though in the last game, they will be keen to turn a new corner and keep peaking ahead. None more so than Kagiso Rabada in that regard, with the pace spearhead bowling all over the place thus far. Anrich Nortje has tested the speed guns and Lungi Ngidi has bowled with control while mixing his variations. Wayne Parnell has been efficient while slipping under the radar, although a choice might have to be made between Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

The Dutch, unlike the Proteas, enter this contest on the back of a win. And it was a comprehensive performance at that, as they humbled a high-flying Zimbabwean outfit with minimal fuss. You'd think that with nothing to lose and a historic win in sight, they could let their hair down and come out swinging their swords.

Mind you, they've already played once at the Adelaide Oval this tournament with success - something that South Africa can't boast about. But against a top-quality bowling unit, their batters must stand up to the occasion and not leave it to Max O'Dowd to the heavy lifting again. Their bowlers, on the other hand, have shared the spoils with Paul van Meekeren firing rockets, Bas de Leede bowling as efficiently as he always does and Logan van Beek chipping in with wickets as well. Tim Pringle too, continues to grow in stature and this is a well-oiled bowling unit at skipper Scott Edwards' disposal.

That said, this remains South Africa's game to lose. They are vastly more experienced and have the tactical wherewithal to outlast the Dutch. But again, the stakes and the pressure of what is up for grabs remains a huge factor. South Africa can ill-afford to slip on the proverbial banana skin, while the Dutch have the chance to sign off with a bang and take the Proteas with them should they come out fearlessly.

All eyes and ears lead to Adelaide at the start of what promises to be a manic Sunday. While the Pakistan-Bangladesh contest is bound to be engrossing and the MCG is expected to be packed when India take the field against Zimbabwe, this contest could just clear a lot of things in Group 2 on the final day of the Super 12. That it has come down to the last day of this stage before the semifinal lineups are drawn is in itself a massive win for the tournament!