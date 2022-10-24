Stadium
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Teams need to play at least 1 game for Fantasy points & Stats
Teams need to play at least 1 game for Fantasy points & Stats
Teams need to play at least 1 game for Fantasy points & Stats
Teams need to play at least 1 game for Fantasy points & Stats
1
Sikander Raza is in top notch form. In this series he has scored 136 runs in 3 inns and have also picked 5 wickets. He is a prime player of Zimbabwe and the best pick for fantasy team.
2
Reeza Hendricks is performing consistently. He acts like a backbone for SA's batting line-up. He can score on an average 50 runs per match if we look all his recent stats.
3
Bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj are consistent with taking wickets. In the warm up match both the players bowled economic overs with Rabada picking 1 wicket and Keshav 3 wickets.
4
Craig Ervine, another batsman of Zimbabwe can produce good amount of runs with his bat. He acts like a run machine for Zimbabwe whenever required. A player to watch out for in fantasy team.
5
Hot Picks: Sikander Raza, Reeza Hendricks
Safe Picks: Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj
Stay Aways: Chakabva
Grand League Picks: Sikander Raza, Reeza Hendricks
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)