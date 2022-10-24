Create
Zimbabwe
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
Rain Delay : ZIM won the toss and elected to bat
 
1:50 PM IST: The rain has come and gone many times throughout the day in Hobart today, and once again, it has come to delay the start of the game. But, play should begin sooner rather than later with the stop-start nature of the rain. 
The weather is gloomy and cold down in Hobart but the match is just about to get underway. Time now for the national anthems! 
TEAMS

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(wk), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe captain: The idea obviously is to put the runs on the board and the pitch will also get slightly difficult I feel to bat on, later on with the cold. We are really happy with the qualification here, and hope to keep the good performances going. We are going in with an unchanged side from the last game. 

Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain: We would have bowled first anyway. We are going in with four pacers and a spinner. Preparations have been good, obviously the weather played spoilsport up in Brisbane, but still, we are ready to go. There is no way we are taking Zimbabwe lightly, we know they are a good side and we have to play our A-game tonight, but, we are definitely up for it. 
TOSS

Zimbabwe have won the toss and decided to bat first.
1:30 PM IST: The toss and the start of the match has been delayed slightly due to the previous game finishing just a few minutes back. Stay with us, we will be there with live action very soon, starting with the toss. 
Super 12 group 1 action continues in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia 2022, as South Africa begin their campaign against Zimbabwe at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart in Match 6. Bringing all the live action to you from this match, will be the commentary pair of Bidipto and Rajarshi. Welcome all of you, to Sportskeeda! Before we get started, do give the preview a read, down below. 
It's been a whirlwind ride for Zimbabwe in this T20 World Cup already. The resurgence of a historically rich side on the international stage has been a welcome one for the most astute and passionate fans of the game as one of the minnows rise to the top level once more. After sealing their spot in the Super 12s after an exhilarating first round, Craig Ervine's side faces their first real test against a South African unit that has its fair share of drama behind the scenes. We'll get to that in a bit but let's stick to The Chevrons for now.

The side which went through a transition of sorts over the years finally seems to be coming into their own with heroes emerging from the shadows. None bigger than Sikandar Raza, who could climb Mount Everest if he had to, with the find of form he is in. Be bat with the ball, bat, or in the field, the all-rounder has developed a knack of stepping up to the big stage as and when required and is doing a stupendous job so far.

Alongside him, the Zimbabweans have plenty of players who could play around him but none of them have covered them in any sort of glory to the level Raza has. Sean Williams and Craig Ervine are pivotal in the side from a leadership point of view but could do with some runs under their belt. The same could be said for Regis Chakabva, Milton Shumba and Wesley Madhevere. A shaky top order only adds to the pressure on the middle order which consists of enough match-winners including Ryan Burl.

With an abundance of all-rounders in the side, Raza, Burl, and Williams give enough options with the ball. However, Zimbabwe's true strength with the ball comes in with their pace battery which consists of Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Luke Jongwe. If the conditions are favourable, the team possesses a kind of bowling unit that could dismantle any side on their day.

Of course, it won't be as straightforward when they come up against the Proteas. Drama and controversy seem to find a way around Temba Bavuma and his side more often than not. Only this time, the captain himself is at the forefront of it, purely for cricketing reasons. He has been enduring a woeful run of form in recent times but has been backed by the team management, despite Reeza Hendricks firing on all cylinders. 

That does leave their batting order with more questions than answers. The middle order has a great blend of youth and experience with the likes of David Miller and Tristian Stubbs, while the rest of the unit does bat pretty deep as well. Whether Bavuma maneuvers his way through this lean patch and comes out on top remains to be seen.

On the bowling front, they boast one of the most fearsome bowling units that can be lethal with the conditions Down Under. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell are expected to remain constant threats in that lineup but the inclusion of Marco Jansen only further bolsters their bowling unit. Keshav Maharaj is expected to be the lone spinning option with Tabraiz Shamsi expected to miss out in this contest, but the likes of Aiden Markram do give the captain an extra bowling option if required.

In all honesty, many would expect this bowling attack to blow the Zimbabweans away. Fascinatingly, the same could be said about Zimbabwe's bowling unit. South Africa have had the better of their African rivals in each of the five T20Is they have competed in and will undoubtedly start as favorites once more. However, if Zimbabwe manages to upset the Proteas' apple cart tomorrow, it could have serious implications for the rest of the group. That remains a big 'if' for now, but it might not be beyond one's wildest dreams, considering the way this tournament has shaped up thus far.