Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
South Africa Women Under-19s
India Women Under-19s
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl
1.Shweta Sehrawat
IND-W . BAT
64 Runs
2 Matches
2.Soumya Tiwari
IND-W . BAT
54 Runs
2 Matches
3.Kayla Reyneke
SA-W . ALL
53 Runs
3 Matches
4.Oluhle Siyo
SA-W . WK
31 Runs
3 Matches
IND-W . WK
30 Runs
2 Matches
IND-W . WK
130.43
2 Matches
IND-W . BAT
103.57
2 Matches
3.Shweta Sehrawat
IND-W . BAT
98.46
2 Matches
4.Elandri Janse Van Rensburg
SA-W . BAT
89.66
3 Matches
5.Soumya Tiwari
IND-W . BAT
78.26
2 Matches
1.Seshnie Naidu
SA-W . BOWL
5 Wkts
3 Matches
2.Kayla Reyneke
SA-W . ALL
3 Wkts
3 Matches
3.Falak Nazir Naz
IND-W . BOWL
2 Wkts
1 Match
4.Monalisa Lagodi
SA-W . BOWL
1 Wkt
1 Match
5.Jemma Botha
SA-W . ALL
1 Wkt
3 Matches
1.Mannat Kashyap
IND-W . BOWL
2.33
2 Matches
2.Falak Nazir Naz
IND-W . BOWL
2.75
1 Match
3.Sonam Yadav
IND-W . BOWL
3.83
2 Matches
4.Kayla Reyneke
SA-W . ALL
4.00
3 Matches
5.Gongadi Trisha
IND-W . BAT
4.00
1 Match
L
L
L
L
-
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
-
W
W
W
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
Bat & Wk
Bat
Bat
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat
All
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bowl