India Women Under 19s
48/0 (7)
Current Run Rate: 6.86
IND-W won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Shikha Shalot *
25
19
2
1
131
Shweta Sehrawat
19
23
3
0
82
P'SHIP
48 (42)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Refilwe Moncho *
2
0
18
0
9
 
4.6 Refilwe Moncho to Shikha Shalot, 1 run
4.5 Refilwe Moncho to Shikha Shalot, no run
4.4 Refilwe Moncho to Shikha Shalot, no run
4.3 Refilwe Moncho to Shikha Shalot, no run
4.2 Refilwe Moncho to Shweta Sehrawat, 1 run
4.1 Refilwe Moncho to Shikha Shalot, 1 run
3.6 Jemma Botha to Shweta Sehrawat, no run
3.5 Jemma Botha to Shweta Sehrawat, no run
3.4 Jemma Botha to Shweta Sehrawat, no run
3.3 Jemma Botha to Shweta Sehrawat, Four
3.2 Jemma Botha to Shweta Sehrawat, no run
3.1 Jemma Botha to Shweta Sehrawat, no run
2.6 Ayanda Hlubi to Shikha Shalot, no run
2.5 Ayanda Hlubi to Shikha Shalot, Four
2.5 Ayanda Hlubi to Shikha Shalot, 1 wide
2.4 Ayanda Hlubi to Shikha Shalot, no run
2.4 Ayanda Hlubi to Shikha Shalot, 1 wide
2.3 Ayanda Hlubi to Shikha Shalot, 2 runs