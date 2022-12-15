Be the first one to comment on this story
South Africa Women Under-19s
Starlights
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Dane van Niekerk
STL
. ALL
64
Runs
2 Matches
2.Izelle Cilliers
STL
. BAT
60
Runs
3.Tazmin Brits
STL
. WK
34
Runs
4.Anica Swart
SA-W
. BAT
13
Runs
1 Match
5.Gandhi Jafta
9
Runs
1.Leah Jones
166.67
2.Khayakazi Mathe
STL
. BOWL
100.00
3.Izelle Cilliers
4.Dane van Niekerk
98.46
5.Tazmin Brits
87.18
3
Wkts
2
Wkts
3.Masabata Klaas
1
Wkt
4.Leah Jones
5.Kgomotso Rapoo
1.Masabata Klaas
3.40
2.Leah Jones
3.Khayakazi Mathe
3.50
4.06
6.50
L
-
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.