ESP-W vs SWE-W
Tashiba Mirza
Elapeth Fowler
Muskan Naseeb
Hifsa Butt
Amy Brown Carrera
Uswa Syed
Jaspreet Grang Kaur
Rabia Ahmed Iqbal
Wania Arif Malik
Zenab Iqbal
Rabia Mushtaq
Payal Chilonga
Naomi Hillman Berejo
Signe Lundell
Kanchan Rana
Abhilasha Singh
Eman Asim
Meghana Alugunoolla
Rashmi Samashekar
Sienna Linden
Anya Vaidya
Gunjan Shukla
Surya Ravuri
Imali Jayasooriya
Sophie Elmsjoo
Elsa Thelander
Match Details
Match
Match 10
Womens T20I Pentangular Series
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
14 Nov, 01:00 PM IST
Venue
Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Almeria
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Elapeth Fowler
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Sienna Linden
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Elapeth Fowler
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Sienna Linden
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Naomi Hillman Berejo

ESP-W . ALL

83 Runs

2 Matches

2.Payal Chilonga

ESP-W . BAT

37 Runs

2 Matches

3.Eman Asim

SWE-W . BAT

32 Runs

2 Matches

4.Signe Lundell

SWE-W . WK

30 Runs

2 Matches

5.Uswa Syed

ESP-W . ALL

29 Runs

2 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Spain Women

W

W

D

L

L

Sweden Women

W

L

D

W

W

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 14 Nov 2022, 01:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.