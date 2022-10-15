Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Squad
SPT vs KCC
Imran Luhar
Amit Kumar III
Pratap Keshari Nayak
Dinesh Kumar Parwani
Jawahar Manickam
Aziz James
Narayan Reddy
Mohammed Abdul Lateef
Hari Krishna-I
Santosh Jha Yadav
Chiranjith Deju Amin
Debasis Samal
Shekh Feroz Shekh Iqbal
Mohammed Mustaq
Uwizeyimana Ellissa
Kareem Punjani
Shema David
Mohammad Rahimuddin
Mohammed Zaid Khan
Dinesh Maganti
Shaikh Mahebub
Chandan Amesar
Asif Danwad
Afzal Shaikh
Steve Wambose
Kazim Patel
Zaki Hassan
Aamir Abbas
Muhammad Zeeshan
Muhammad Mujtaba
Jawad Haider
Mehboob Jasat
Hamza Khan
Calvin Watuwa
Asif Kanuga
Hammad Ahsan
Muhammad Hanjala
Muhammad Nadir
Karasira Charlier
Rahim Teli
Raza Ali
Butt Muhammad Waseem
Match Details
Match
Match 8
RCA T10 Cup 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
15 Oct, 03:00 PM IST
Venue
Gahanga International Cricket Stadium. Rwanda, Kigali City
Related Articles
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Hamza Khan
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Chiranjith Deju Amin
WK: 2
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 3
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Hamza Khan
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Zaki Hassan
WK: 2
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 3
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Imran Luhar

SPT . WK

89 Runs

2 Matches

2.Kazim Patel

KCC . WK

55 Runs

2 Matches

3.Zaki Hassan

KCC . BAT

45 Runs

2 Matches

4.Dinesh Kumar Parwani

SPT . BAT

35 Runs

2 Matches

5.Chiranjith Deju Amin

SPT . ALL

21 Runs

2 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Spartans

L

L

-

-

-

Kigali CC

L

W

-

-

-

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 15 Oct 2022, 03:00 PM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.