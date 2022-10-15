Be the first one to comment on this story
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Imran Luhar
SPT . WK
89 Runs
2 Matches
2.Kazim Patel
KCC . WK
55 Runs
2 Matches
3.Zaki Hassan
KCC . BAT
45 Runs
2 Matches
4.Dinesh Kumar Parwani
SPT . BAT
35 Runs
2 Matches
5.Chiranjith Deju Amin
SPT . ALL
21 Runs
2 Matches
L
L
-
-
-
L
W
-
-
-
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.