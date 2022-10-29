Be the first one to comment on this story
Sri Lions
DCC Starlets
DCS . BAT
143 Runs
2 Matches
DCS . WK
110 Runs
2 Matches
3.Waruna Perera
SIL . BAT
39 Runs
1 Match
4.Sasika Samarajeewa
SIL . BAT
27 Runs
1 Match
SIL . WK
26 Runs
1 Match
1.Sasika Samarajeewa
SIL . BAT
207.69
1 Match
DCS . BAT
200.00
1 Match
SIL . WK
173.33
1 Match
DCS . BAT
168.24
2 Matches
DCS . ALL
166.67
2 Matches
1.Vikum Sanjaya
SIL . BOWL
3 Wkts
1 Match
2.Adithya Shetty
DCS . BOWL
3 Wkts
2 Matches
3.Vimukthi Kulatunga
SIL . BOWL
2 Wkts
1 Match
4.Prashath Mahadurage
SIL . ALL
2 Wkts
1 Match
DCS . BAT
2 Wkts
2 Matches
DCS . BAT
5.50
2 Matches
2.Adithya Shetty
DCS . BOWL
6.38
2 Matches
3.Vimukthi Kulatunga
SIL . BOWL
6.75
1 Match
DCS . BOWL
6.80
2 Matches
5.Vikum Sanjaya
SIL . BOWL
6.95
1 Match
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
